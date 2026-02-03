All eyes on Jagan's Guntur visit on February 4, meet Ambati Rambabu’s family

AP Former Chief Minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Guntur tomorrow, February 4, to meet and express solidarity with the families of former minister Ambati Rambabu who was recently targeted in TDP's attack.

According to the party, the visit comes in the wake of heightened political tensions in Guntur district following an incident in which Ambati Rambabu and his family were attacked by workers linked to the TDP. The attack, which included an alleged attempt on their lives and damage to their residence, has triggered widespread criticism of the State government.

The tensions reportedly escalated amid a controversy over the Tirupati laddu, with rival parties trading allegations and counter-allegations. During the confrontation, Ambati Rambabu was allegedly assaulted with sticks, leading to heated arguments that culminated in an attempted attack on his residence. YS Jagan is said to have spoken to Ambati Rambabu over the phone during the incident.

Later that night, the police arrested Ambati Rambabu in connection with a case alleging that he used abusive language against the Chief Minister. A magistrate remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days, following which he was shifted to the Rajamahendravaram central jail.

The developments have drawn sharp reactions across the State, with the opposition terming the incident not merely an attack but an attempted murder. Around the same time, another former Minister, Jogi Ramesh, reported a petrol bomb attack on his residence, further fuelling political outrage.

In this backdrop, Jagan has decided to personally visit the affected families to express solidarity. On Wednesday, he will visit Ambati Rambabu’s residence, inspect the site of the attack and gather details from family members. He is also scheduled to meet Jogi Ramesh’s family on Friday.

Party sources said Jagan has already spoken over the phone to several YSRCP leaders, including Vidadala Rajini and Bolla Brahmanayudu, who were allegedly attacked in recent incidents, and assured them of the party’s support.