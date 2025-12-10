18 Months of Chandrababu Naidu’s Governance Drove AP Into Bankruptcy

Former minister Perni Nani unleashed one of his harshest attacks yet on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that Andhra Pradesh — once known as a model agricultural state — lost its identity under Naidu’s leadership. He accused the CM of being “the only leader in history who openly abandoned farmers,” contrasting him with earlier governments that, he said, consistently prioritised agriculture.

Nani cited Chandrababu’s own words in the Assembly, pointing out that Naidu publicly acknowledged the previous government’s expenditure of ₹3.33 lakh crore. But, he said, Naidu inflated the figure to ₹15 lakh crore during elections and now claims it is ₹10 lakh crore, calling it evidence that “falsehood is the backbone of Chandrababu’s politics.”

“AP Pushed Into Bankruptcy in Just 18 Months”

The former minister alleged that the state’s finances have collapsed under Naidu’s watch. According to him, the government added ₹2.66 lakh crore in new debt within 18 months and mortgaged assets worth ₹1.90 lakh crore merely to raise ₹9,000 crore, calling it an “unprecedented financial disaster.”

Nani demanded a White Paper detailing where the borrowed money actually went, and asked if taxpayers’ funds were used to pay for the private jets and helicopters frequently used by Chandrababu, Nara Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan.

Challenges Naidu to Debate on State Finances

Throwing down a public challenge, Nani dared the CM to face former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath in an open debate on revenues and asset creation. He contrasted Naidu’s claims with infrastructure built under Jagan Mohan Reddy:

4 ports

10 fishing harbours

17 medical colleges

Thousands of village and ward secretariats

“All this wealth was created by Jagan, and Chandrababu is now using it as if he built it himself,” Nani alleged.

School Uniform PTMs, Medium of Instruction, and Broken Promises

Nani criticised Naidu for conducting Parent-Teacher Meetings in a school uniform, calling it a theatrical attempt to overshadow the fact that school infrastructure upgrades were completed under the previous regime.

He condemned the reversal of English medium, asking whether Lokesh’s children or MLAs’ children study in Telugu medium while denying the same quality of education to poor families. He slammed the government’s failure to implement Super Six and Super Seven promises and the refusal to allot “even one cent of land” to the poor.

“Under Chandrababu, wealth creation is a fantasy; reckless borrowing is the only constant,” he said, adding that loyal TDP cadres are being sidelined while defectors are rewarded.

“If Chandrababu Taught Anantapur Farmers, Why Are Their Crops Still Worth Nothing?”

Mocking Naidu’s claim that he “taught Anantapur farmers how to farm,” Nani pointed to the continued lack of remunerative prices for banana, mango, tomato, and pomegranate crops. He accused the CM of insulting farmers by branding them “greedy” and predicted that voters would respond in the next election.

Nani also reiterated allegations that Chandrababu is misusing the Chief Minister’s office to overturn cases against himself, calling it “a crime far greater than what even TTD’s Ravi Kumar is accused of.”

IndiGo Crisis: “Union Minister Busy Making Reels While Airlines Collapse”

Turning to the IndiGo nationwide flight disruption, Nani held Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu responsible for failing to enforce the Centre’s own mandatory pilot-rest rules. He said IndiGo expanded its fleet without adding staff, and the minister “never bothered to conduct even one review, choosing instead to spend time making social media reels.”

When angry passengers questioned the chaos, Nani alleged that Chandrababu immediately tried to shift blame onto the opposition. He said the crisis not only embarrassed Telugu people but also “shamed India globally,” adding that the minister’s refusal to appear on Arnab Goswami’s debate showed “clear guilt.”