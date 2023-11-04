Macherla, Palnadu: On the sixth day of the YSRCP's 'Samajika Sadhikara' bus yatra in Macherla constituency, Palnadu district, a significant gathering of people displayed unwavering support for the YSRCP leadership. Throughout the day, various activities culminated in a grand public rally, where CM Jagan's message of social empowerment was reiterated.

The day began with YSRCP Regional Coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy, Lok Sabha MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, and MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy meeting with a group of influential figures from the constituency who were unaffiliated with any party. They elaborated on CM Jagan's exceptional commitment to investing in human capital, especially in marginalized communities who have endured decades of hardship. The leaders emphasized a range of welfare schemes tailored to empower the poor, BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, whom they described as the backbone of Andhra Pradesh. Notably, 50% of all nominated posts in the state are reserved for women, reflecting CM Jagan's dedication to social empowerment.

Contrary to claims that the YSRCP government focused solely on welfare, Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy refuted these allegations and provided an overview of the substantial development initiatives undertaken by the YSRCP over the past four and a half years. He highlighted CM Jagan's priorities, emphasizing the progress made in the education and health sectors without compromising on quality, all while maintaining the pace of infrastructure development, including ports and harbors.

MP Krishna Devarayulu mentioned that a total of Rs 890 crore had been disbursed to beneficiaries under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, and an additional Rs 300 crore had been allocated to underprivileged sections through non-DBT programs in the Macherla constituency over the same period.

To reaffirm the party's commitment to social inclusivity, YSRCP leadership, including Vijayasai Reddy and Krishna Devarayulu, ventured into the heart of the SC Colony in Rentachintala Mandal. They shared a meal with Dalit leader Battu Deva, a simple yet powerful symbol of unity.

Following this, YSRCP supporters organized a bike rally from Rentachintala, while the leaders embarked on a short padayatra from Rayavaram junction to Park Town in Macherla. A massive crowd gathered to express their unwavering support for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the public first, MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy emphasized that the YSRCP, over the last four-and-a-half years, played a pivotal role in guiding and uplifting the BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities politically and socially. He informed that Rs 22,423 crore worth of welfare and development work had taken place in the Macherla constituency and claimed that the YSRCP would secure victory in all assembly constituencies in the Palnadu district.

Deputy CM Amzath Basha said that the concept of social empowerment used to be a mere slogan in the past, whereas the YSRCP government, under the leadership of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, had realized true social and political empowerment for the BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities in the State.

The Deputy CM further mentioned that while the previous TDP government used minorities as a mere vote bank, and then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had spent only Rs 2,600 crore for minority welfare between 2014 and 2019, CM Jagan had allocated a whopping Rs 23,176 crore for the welfare of Muslims in the last four and a half years alone.

MP Nandigam Suresh pointed out that while Chandrababu Naidu's concerns leaned towards 'capitalists,' CM Jagan’s priority was solely the welfare of the poor. He highlighted how Chandrababu Naidu had even approached the courts against the introduction of the English medium in schools, thereby advocating against Dalit children studying in government schools. He also mentioned how Chandrababu was displeased with providing housing sites to the BC, SC, ST, and Minority poor in Amaravati and had filed several court cases against it.

MLA Anil Kumar Yadav praised CM YS Jagan for providing more than 50% representation to BC, SC, ST, and Minorities in the cabinet as well as corporations.

Launching a strong attack on the Opposition, he said, 'While some start a party to win, Pawan Kalyan is a leader who founded his party to make someone else the CM!' This statement received an enthusiastic response from the public.

MLCs Pothula Sunitha, Janga Krishna Murthy, and Kumba Ravi Babu were among the other senior leaders present at the event yesterday.

