Andhra Pradesh exempts defence personnel from property tax

Amaravati, May 12 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government has granted property tax exemption to houses owned by Indian Defence personnel within the gram panchayat limits in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made an announcement to this effect through a post on ‘X’ on Sunday night.

The Jana Sena leader stated that the NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken a decision as a mark of deep respect and gratitude to brave soldiers.

“The Panchayat Raj Department has taken a significant decision, to grant property tax exemption to houses belonging to personnel of the Indian Defence Forces within Gram Panchayat limits. This decision honours the unwavering courage of our defence forces Army, Navy, and Air Force, Paramilitary, CRPF personnel who dedicate their lives for the security of our nation,” stated Pawan Kalyan.

The actor-politician mentioned that until now, this exemption was available only to retired army personnel or those serving on the borders. “Today, we have decided to go a step further. From now on, all active personnel of the Indian Defence Forces, regardless of where they are posted, will be eligible for this benefit. The exemption will apply to one house in which they or their spouse reside or jointly own,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that this decision has been taken based on the recommendation of the Director of Sainik Welfare and stands as a token of Andhra Pradesh’s gratitude to the uniformed heroes. “Our government stands firmly with every soldier and their family. Their service is priceless, and it is our duty to honour it in every way possible,” he added.

Pawan Kalyan on Sunday paid his last respects to soldier Murali Naik, who was killed in cross-border firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Sindoor.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that Murali's journey from the tribal hamlet of Gorantla, Kallithanda village in Sri Sathya Sai district, to the frontlines of National Defence as Agniveer is marked by his determination and great love for the motherland.

“Even though he had other career opportunities, he chose to join the Indian Army. This reflects his extreme level of commitment to serve the Nation. Murali Naik’s story of sacrifice is an embodiment of the countless heroes who stand tall at our borders amid severe challenges and tough conditions, with their unwavering resolve to safeguard and shield our country. The overwhelming crowd that gathered to honour the soldier is a testament to show that his family is not alone,” Pawan Kalyan said.

The state government announced ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for Murali Naik's parents, along with the allotment of five acres of agricultural land, and a 300-square-yard house site.

Pawan Kalyan announced Rs 25 lakh for the family on his personal behalf.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.