Ananya Panday’s Instagram post showing Nani holding beer glass irks Diljit Dosanjh fans

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s recent Instagram Story has gained attention for the wrong reasons. The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of herself with her grandmother as she wished her on her birthday.

The throwback picture showed her nani holding a glass of beer while feeding the milk to baby Ananya through a bottle.

While the picture earlier received a fair share of criticism, it has now triggered the fans of Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed in Ahmedabad.

The fans of Diljit gave negative reactions to the picture on social media and aggregator websites saying that artists like Diljit bear the brunt of righteousness while everything in Bollywood goes about as usual business.

Earlier, the Telangana government had issued a notice to Diljit over performing songs referencing alcohol following which Dijit performed to those songs with changed lyrics. However, the Punjabi superstar pointed his guns at the Telangana government as he took a bold stand, and played an Uno reverse as he challenged all state governments across the country, and proposed a ban on alcohol consumption.

Diljit said in one of his shows that people from Bollywood showcase and glorify the usage of alcohol in their films and songs but nobody from the authorities bats an eye. The Punjabi superstar said that when it’s his turn to perform his songs referencing alcohol, which are very few in his illustrious discography, he is discouraged by the authorities.

He said that if alcohol consumption is banned across India, he would permanently stop singing songs that use alcohol as reference. He said that he recently released two devotional songs as well, and has very few songs related to alcohol as he himself is a teetotaller. A nationwide ban on alcohol would prove detrimental to the economy as licensed alcohol forms a huge part of the GDP and tax collections across the states.

Of late, Diljit’s concerts have been gaining massive national attention owing to his performance and the content coming out of them.

