Ananya Panday enjoys some 'puppy love' as she spends time with her furry friends

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Aside from being an actress, Ananya Panday is also a pet mom to her furry baby, Riot. The 'Liger' actress recently took to her official IG and dropped some adorable snaps with her furry friends.

Ananya Panday's love for her pets is highly palpable in her latest post. Posting the photos on Insta, the diva wrote, "puppy love", along with a red heart emoji.

Her long-term friend and actress, Suhana Khan commented on the post with, "How has sushi made it"

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey also reacted with several love eyes emojis.

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' fame Maheep Kapoor shared two love eyes and a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Back in May 2024, Ananya Panday introduced Riot to her InstFam. The 'Dream Girl 2' actress shared a series of pictures with her pet, along with the caption, “Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - ‘RIOT’...he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I’m madly obsessed.” She further wrote, “ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page.”

Ananya Panday's furry friend keeps on making appearances on the actress' social media from time to time.

Work-wise, Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in director Karan Singh Tyagi's next. Produced by Dharma Productions, the drama is expected to be based on the life of the acclaimed lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire back in the 1920s.

Furthermore, Ananya Panday has also been roped in for Vivek Soni's directorial “Chand Mera Dil”. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poornawala, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Production, the stunner will be seen opposite the ‘Kill’ actor Lakshya in the project.

Besides this, Ananya Panday will once again be reprising her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of her popular show “Call Me Bae”.

