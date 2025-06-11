Anand Ahuja expresses love for ‘baby’ Sonam Kapoor in sweet moment with son Vayu

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Anand Ahuja took to social media to share a heartwarming moment celebrating his love for his wife and actress, Sonam Kapoor.

In a touching post, the entrepreneur expressed his deep affection for Sonam, fondly referring to her as his "baby," while also giving a rare glimpse into their family life with an adorable photo featuring their little son, Vayu. On Wednesday, Anand took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo from Sonam’s 40th birthday celebration. In the adorable image, Vayu is seen feeding his mom a piece of cake.

For the caption, Ahuja wrote, “Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up. Day by day, and at the end of the day… you will get out of life what you deserve.” #EverydayPhenomenal … to my baby who is always - with every day, more giving, more thoughtful, more caring. You deserve all the blessings. It’s impossible to express the volume of my love for you! Love you @sonamkapoor.”

Sonam Kapoor marked her 40th birthday with a cozy yet glamorous celebration on June 8 in Mumbai. Among those who joined the festivities were Kareena Kapoor Khan—Sonam’s Veere Di Wedding co-star—alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The guest list also included Swara Bhasker, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and filmmaker Karan Johar, all gathered to make the occasion memorable.

Arjun Kapoor also wished his cousin with a sweet post on social media. He wrote that if there ever were a Kapoor clan version of the Avengers, Sonam would be the “glam goddess with sass powers.” The ‘Singham Again’ actor shared a rare childhood photo featuring himself and Sonam Kapoor as little kids and captioned it, “If there was a Kapoor clan ‘Avengers’ she would be the glam goddess with sass powers Happy Birthday @Sonamkapoor! Stay fabulous and I will try keeping up with your fashion game.”

