Amitabh Bachchan shares how he dealt with the loss of a furry friend

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the 16th season of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, shared how he once dealt with the loss of a beloved pet.

The upcoming episode of the show, features Ananya Vinod, a third-year Computer Science student from Bangalore, specialising in Artificial Intelligence, taking the hot seat. During the course of the episode, Big B was impressed by Ananya’s dedication to AI, a field driving the future of technology. He praised her efforts, expressing his pride in seeing young minds like hers contributing to India’s progress in cutting-edge fields.

During a playful exchange, Ananya asked Big Bif he had any pets to which the veteran actor replied by saying, “I used to have a dog, but when they pass away, it's very difficult to cope with the loss. Having more pets felt strange after that, and Jaya asked me not to get any more, as it’s disheartening when they leave us. But pets do become part of the family”.

He added with a smile, “However, my granddaughter Navya now has a dog named ‘Alfie,’ a Golden Retriever”.

When Ananya inquired if Alfie ever accompanied him to shoots, Amitabh chuckled and explained, “Alfie is Navya’s dog, and he's quite the charmer. He loves curling up on laps and is growing bigger by the day. Navya is his ‘malkin’, and when she’s away traveling, poor Alfie feels a bit lost. He comes to me for comfort, but he’s completely attached to Navya. He sleeps with her and follows her everywhere, she takes amazing care of him”.

He shared more details about Alfie’s as he said, “He’s teething now, so he has this habit of biting and grabbing onto things. But it’s his way of showing affection. He never causes any trouble—he’s just full of love”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

