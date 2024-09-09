Amid alarm bells over cylinder on railway tracks, top ATS officials inspect Kanpur site

Lucknow, Sep 9 (IANS) The shocking discovery of a gas cylinder on the Railway tracks in Kanpur and its subsequent collision with the Kalindi Express train on Monday morning sent the alarm bells ringing in the security establishment.

The Anti-Terror Squad team of Uttar Pradesh reached the spot and inspected the railway tracks where the collision took place.

The passengers of the Prayagraj-Bhiwani Kalindi Express had a narrow escape this morning, as the train hit a cylinder kept on the tracks at a railway crossing in Kanpur’s Meduri village.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) IG Nilabja Chaudhary along with a police team surveyed the rail tracks and told newsmen that every aspect was under investigation. However, he refused to divulge any details on the alleged conspiracy.

“Whatever conclusions we reach after the initial investigation, it will be shared with the media,” he added.

The incident, which took place at around 8 in the morning, triggered talks of the clear intent of conspiracy and sabotage angle behind the incident.

According to the Kanpur Police, the incident happened at around 8.20 a.m. in Kanpur. The cylinder was reportedly placed near the crossing of Munderi village between Barrajpur and Bilhaur stations on the Kanpur-Kasganj route.

As the Kalindi Express passed through Shivrajpur, the loco pilot spotted an LPG gas cylinder lying on the railway tracks. He acted swiftly and put on the Emergency brakes. Though the train slowed down but it hit the cylinder, however, no damage was reported.

The cylinder was thrown out of the tracks and the train was brought to a halt after the collision. The train driver reported the matter to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), before resuming the journey after around 20 minutes.

The RPF has launched a thorough investigation into the incident and is scouring the area along with the UP Police dog squad, to get clues on the attempted conspiracy to derail the Express train.

Some reports said that about a dozen people have been detained for questioning by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.