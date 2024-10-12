Alyssa Healy's calf injury damage to be assessed, says Tahlia McGrath

Dubai, Oct 12 (IANS) Australia pacer Tahlia McGrath said that captain Alyssa Healy's calf injury, sustained during the Women's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Friday, is yet to be assessed to know the extent of it.

The defending champions skittled Pakistan for 82 in Dubai and knocked off the target with a full nine overs to spare.

Australia’s third win of the tournament came at a cost, however, as Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder while trying to stop a boundary in the first over and Healy retired hurt with a calf injury.

"(On what she knows about Healy's injury) Not a lot. Calf (injury), damage to be assessed. It has been a big day for us and heartbroken for the two girls. We will find out in a few days," Australia vice-captain Tahlia said in the post-match presentation.

"(On how Vlaeminck is doing) Hard to tell. She is a bit of a character at the moment but heartbroken for her. She has had a really tough run of injuries. We love Tay (Vlaeminck) and it was pretty hard to watch. It was just coming together as a group and focussing on the job on hand, so that (huddle after Vlaeminck's injury) was really important," she added on Vlaeminck's injury.

Australia started the run chase in typically aggressive fashion as Beth Mooney carved Sadia Iqbal for three fours. Sadia had the last laugh in her next over as Mooney, trying to force the issue once again, could only find Aliya.

Healy hit her stride to reach 37 from 23 balls, highlighted by a particularly fine punch over extra cover in the ninth over, before the 34-year-old went down clutching her calf after taking a two and hobbled off.

Ashleigh Gardner, who took the plaudits with the ball, helped Ellyse Perry accumulate the last few runs and orchestrate a nine-wicket win.

Australia have now won all 30 completed matches they’ve played against Pakistan in all formats and have put themselves in pole position to reach the knockout stages with just a heavyweight clash with India to come.

"We just thought these conditions were best to chase on. Little different to Sharjah. Our bowlers have been unreal all tournament. Really good performance and Midge (Alyssa Healy) was outstanding with the bat. (On playing the conditions) Big meeting, going through the stats and exciting to get over here and I thought we played really well. The thing about this team is the depth we have. Time to use it (laughs)," Tahlia said.

Australia will next take on India in Sharjah on Sunday.

