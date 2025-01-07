Allegations against me politically motivated, says KTR

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (IANS) Terming the allegations of corruption against him as politically motivated, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BR)S working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday accused the ruling Congress in Telangana of trying to divert public attention from governance through false propaganda.

Talking to mediapersons on Tuesday night, he said he has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court order, which dismissed his quash petition in the Formula-E race case.

Claiming that he is a law-abiding citizen, Rama Rao said he would fight the case legally and Constitutionally.

"This Formula E case against me is politically driven and lacks substance. Despite knowing the baseless nature of the accusations. I appeared for the ACB inquiry as a law-abiding citizen. I had stated that I would appear with my lawyer. However, despite waiting for half an hour, the ACB officials hesitated to question me,” he said.

KTR made it clear that he is ready to cooperate with investigations, including appearances before the ACB and ED.

“I have nothing to hide and will answer all questions. My integrity is my strength,” he asserted. He said he would approach the High Court to ensure that questioning takes place in the presence of his lawyers.

KTR criticised the Congress party for celebrating a mere dismissal of a quash petition in the High Court.

“The High Court only dismissed the quash petition, yet Congress leaders are rejoicing as if I’ve been sentenced or proven guilty of a crime,” he said. The BRS leader said he would use every right available to him to fight the baseless and politically motivated cases filed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

“Congress' interest lies in Formula E, while our interest lies in farmers. We talk about Rythu Bharosa (farmer support) while Revanth Reddy is busy with diversions. We know the kind of mischief he’s up to,” KTR remarked. He also highlighted the Congress party’s alleged failure to deliver on its promises.

“Instead of addressing the concerns of farmers and citizens, Congress is busy playing diversionary tactics. Their six guarantees remain unfulfilled, leaving farmers and pensioners in distress.”

KTR reiterated that the Formula E event in Hyderabad was aimed at establishing the city as a global hub for innovation and sustainable technology.

“Our vision is to position Hyderabad as a center for electric vehicle manufacturing, which will create jobs and bring investment,” he explained.

