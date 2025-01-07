BWF Malaysia Open: Lakshya crashes out; Prannoy's game halted by leaking stadium roof
Jan 07, 2025, 23:10 IST
Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jan 7 (IANS) India's Paris Olympics star Lakshya Sen crashed out of the season's BWF Super 1000 in the Round of 32 while compatriot H.S Prannoy's match was halted by a leaking roof of the stadium at the Stadium Axiata Arena here on Tuesday.
