Ali Fazal acknowledges Richa Chadha's strength in leaving their baby girl behind for work

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) In a heartfelt post, actor Ali Fazal praised his wife, actress Richa Chadha, for her immense strength as she left their baby girl behind to fulfill her work commitments.

Acknowledging the challenges of balancing career and motherhood, Fazal expressed his admiration for Chadha’s sacrifice. On Monday, Ali took to his Instagram and shared a video wherein he is heard expressing his happiness over Girls Will Be Girls winning the prestigious John Cassavetes Award at the Independent Spirit Awards. In his caption, the actor expressed his admiration for Richa’s strength in leaving their baby girl behind to travel for work.

For the caption, Ali Fazal wrote, “Girls Will Be Girls wins the prestigious John Cassavetes Award at the independant spirits awards @filmindependent !! I think its not too shabby a journey - From Winning Sundance to Closing it with the Spirit awards. Heres just how i was feeling , ( sorry for the allergies, sinuses are my season) - i know how hard it was for you @therichachadha to leave our baby girl and travel - i’ll just say “Loreal” . And “Tuh” The girls are bringing back home the trophies.. and i just want to say how proud I feel being part of this beautiful journey along with our fellow co conspirators.. all across the board.”

He added, “Big big moment for INDIA.. and cinema in general here if i may be shameless enough to say so.. from Payals All we imagine to Kiran rao’s lapata, from Anuja to Baksho Bondi. “All eyes on independant”. Maybe not today, but one day when we pile up enough good things and when they look back, they might just stop and go “ hey, we had’em all along.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut production, “Girls Will Be Girls,” was awarded the prestigious John Cassavetes Award at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards. This category honors the best feature film made on a budget of under $1 million. “Girls Will Be Girls” has made history as the first-ever Indian film to receive this esteemed recognition.

Directed and written by Shuchi Talati, “Girls Will Be Girls” features Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiran in leading roles. The film tells the poignant story of Mira, a young girl navigating life at a strict boarding school set in the serene yet isolated Himalayas.

