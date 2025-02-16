Alcaraz's late winner gives Everton 2-1 victory at Palace

London, Feb 16 (IANS) Goals from Beto and Carlos Alcaraz secured Everton a 2-1 away win over Crystal Palace to stretch their unbeaten run to five Premier League games.

After neat work from Alcaraz, Beto's coolly-taken finish opened the scoring in the capital before Jean-Philippe Mateta equalised for the hosts two minutes after the half-time interval.

Alcaraz capped a superb full debut 10 minutes from the end with a composed finish to make it back-to-back wins on the road for David Moyes' side.

The result sees the Blues leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United into 13th in the Premier League table- 13 points clear of the relegation zone with 13 games remaining.

The first chance fell to Palace as Mateta bundled his way through a couple of challenges in the sixth minute, only to shoot straight at Jordan Pickford.

Marc Guehi drew a reflex save from Pickford in the 19th minute, but the Everton goalkeeper was rooted when Lerma headed into the top-right corner moments later.

However, the assistant referee had signalled that Justin Devenny's corner had curled out of play first, and with no conclusive evidence to overturn that decision, the VAR confirmed Anthony Taylor's on-field call, Premier League reports.

Ismaila Sarr then rattled the crossbar from close range after a strong run from Chris Richards, and Everton swiftly punished that miss. Tyrick Mitchell's loose throw-in went straight to Alcaraz, who teed up Beto for an easy finish.

Palace levelled just two minutes into the second half, with Guehi hooking a loose ball into the path of Mateta, who finished coolly. There was a nervous wait as his strike was checked for a possible offside, but the VAR confirmed the on-field decision to award the goal.

Jesper Lindstrom worked Dean Henderson as the game became stretched, and it was Everton who provided the final twist, Alcaraz stroking home after Will Hughes had blocked Ashley Young's drive.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.