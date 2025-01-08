Akshay Oberoi: KJo's films are known not only for their storytelling but for the impact on the audiences

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi considers working in the upcoming romantic-comedy “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” a major breakthrough in his career and said that it has taken almost 14 years to get the attention of a big banner like Dharma Productions.

In an emotional reflection on his journey, Akshay shared, “It has taken me 14 years to get the attention of a powerhouse like Dharma Productions, and for me, this is a huge personal milestone.”

“In our industry, Karan Johar's films are known not only for their storytelling but for the impact they have on the audience. Being part of a Dharma film is like joining a legacy—it’s a dream for any actor because of the immense exposure, reach, and respect that comes with it.”

Talking about “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, he said it is an exciting project with a stellar cast.

“The opportunity to work alongside Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul is something I’m incredibly grateful for. This is a rom-com, but it’s also much more than that—it’s a film that’s bound to resonate with the audience.”

Akshay said that he has always believed that hard work and perseverance pay off.

“And to finally collaborate with Dharma is proof of that. I hope this is just the beginning of a new chapter in my career, and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.”

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.

Akshay had earlier heaped praise on director Ratnaa Sinha and said that he has always believed female directors bring sensitivity to the romance genre.

He had said: “I’ve always believed that female directors bring an unparalleled depth and sensitivity to the romance genre, and Ratnaa ma’am has truly set a benchmark with her work on this film.”

“Her ability to weave intricate emotions with relatable characters is what makes her storytelling so compelling. “

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.