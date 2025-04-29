Akshay Oberoi calls ‘playing warm’ role in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ a ‘delightful change’

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi, who is gearing up for “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, said that playing a warm, charming, and family-oriented character is a delightful change.

In Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Akshay, who has showcased his intense side with Fighter, Illegal 3, Broken News 2, Ghuspaithiyan, and Kisko Tha Pata, is all set to showcase his boy-next-door charm.

Reflecting on this transition, Akshay says, “Stepping into Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been an incredibly refreshing experience for me. Over the last few years, I have explored intense, layered characters—roles that were dark, complex, and psychologically demanding. But this film allows me to tap into a completely different energy.”

He added: “Playing a warm, charming, and family-oriented character is a delightful change, but it also comes up with a twist, that I am going to keep a surprise for everyone and I’m excited for audiences to see this side of me."

The actor will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in the film.

The actor added: "Working with such an incredible cast has made this journey even more special.”

“The energy on set has been nothing short of electric, and collaborating with Varun, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit has been an absolute joy. And, of course, having Karan Johar produce and Shashank Khaitan direct this project ensures that the film is filled with heart, laughter, and entertainment. I can’t wait for people to experience the magic we’ve created.”

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is set to release on September 12. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan who is known for ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Dhadak’.

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ marks the second collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after their last movie ‘Bawaal’, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The rom-com is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. With Karan Johar known for his expertise in the romantic comedy genre, fans are excited about what the film will offer once it finally releases.

