Akshara Singh performs Dhanurasana on Yoga Day

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) On the 'International Day of Yoga', Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh dropped a picture performing Dhanurasana, extending warm greetings to the fans and said 'kariye yoga, rahiye nirog'.

The 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame, Akshara took to Instagram Stories, and shared a picture in which we can see her wearing a black tights, and a matching top. She is doing Dhanurasana in a park.

The post is captioned in Hindi as: "Kariya yoga, rahiye nirog... Intenrational Yoga diwas ki hardik badhai aur shubhkamnaye".

In another Instagram post, Akshara shared a closeup shot of herself, flaunting her makeup and hairstyle. She is wearing a white outfit and has gone all glam with the makeup. Her hair is left open and is styled in soft waves.

She is gazing right into the lenses, and captioned the post as: "Caught your eye".

A fan commented on the post, saying, "fantastic", and another user said: "Aap to south ke heroine jaisi lag rahi ho...bhojpuri ke sherni".

Akshara was last seen in a Punjabi music video titled 'Defender', alongside singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song is sung by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv.

She has earlier worked in projects like 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', 'Dhadkan'.

Akshara has also been part of the historical drama 'Porus', which was based on the Battle of the Hydaspes. Akshara played the role of Maharani Kadika in the show.

