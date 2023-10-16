Akash Choudhary’s festive frenzy: Garba beats to ‘Dhunuchi’ dance in Durga Puja pandals

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) The ‘Bhagya Lakshmi' fame actor Akash Choudhary shared his thoughts on the Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, revealing he has tried the dhunuchi dance, and eagerly anticipates the special fasting dishes.

As Navratri ushers in the joyous season, Maa Durga's divine spirit fills the air, and people are gearing up for Garba and Dandiya nights.

Talking about the same, Akash said: “Durga Puja and Navratri hold a special place in my family's heart. As long as I can remember, these festivals have been celebrated with immense enthusiasm and devotion."

The actor reminisced about his family's traditions, saying, "My mother, without fail, observes a nine-day fast each year, praying for the well-being of our family. When I was young, we celebrated with great fervour in our village where my paternal grandparents lived.”

“We used to create our idol, known as Jhanji. Meticulously sculpting and decorating it at home was an extraordinary experience. On the day of immersion, we would take the idol to a village lake, forming cherished memories that I still hold dear,” he shared.

Reflecting on his childhood memories, Akash said: "These festivals were some of the most celebrated in our family. We would start preparations days in advance. As a child, I had the responsibility of decorating the family temple and acquiring all the necessary pooja samagri.”

“I used to read from the pooja book while performing the evening aarti with my mother. These beautiful memories remain etched in my heart, and I occasionally miss those days. Despite growing up, the traditions in our family remain the same."

However, now Akash has now adapted to a different celebration in Mumbai.

He commented, "Now, living in Mumbai, we have adapted to a different kind of celebration. We attend proper Durga Puja and Navratri Garba events. Whenever I have the time, I make it a point to visit the pandals for darshan and soak in the festive spirit."

The actor also emphasised the importance of traditional attire, saying, "Tradition plays a vital role during Durga Puja, and we uphold it faithfully. New clothes are a must during these celebrations. No old attire is allowed.”

“In the past, we used to eagerly pick out new kurta pajamas. However, now, living in Mumbai's vibrant and glamorous industry, I look forward to donning traditional outfits with a twist. For me, it's a chance to embrace a minimal yet vibrant traditional look,” he said.

The actor further said: “The festival requires comfortable attire, especially when dancing during Dandiya and Garba events, so I opt for simple, solid-coloured kurtas and add a touch of style with accessories."

Durga Puja and Navratri are known for their vibrant dances, food and culture, and while Akash may not always participate due to his hectic schedule, he expressed his love for the festive atmosphere, saying, "I thoroughly enjoy visiting Garba pandals. The beats and the vibrant atmosphere are simply irresistible. I also make it a point to visit Bengali Durga Puja pandals.”

“Once, I even tried the dhunuchi dance, a surreal experience I'll never forget. I eagerly anticipate the special fasting dishes, such as kutuki pakoris, kachoris, sabudana khichdi, and more."

“In our family, Durga Puja and Navratri go beyond being mere festivals. They're like a beautiful tapestry, weaving tradition, devotion, and happiness together. These celebrations blend the old with the new, creating cherished memories that we'll hand down through the generations," Akash concluded.

On the professional front, Akash is currently dedicating his efforts to brand partnerships with fashion companies.

Additionally, he is diligently pursuing his aspiration of launching his own production company, which he intends to unveil to the world by the end of this year.

On the television front, he is currently playing the role of Viraj Singhania, Malishka's former best friend and ex-fiancee in Zee TV's ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’.

