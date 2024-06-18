Aishwarya Khare, Ulka Gupta bond over love for cinema at 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' shoot

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actress Aishwarya Khare, will be seen in a cameo role in the show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere', and shared insights into her bonding with lead actress Ulka Gupta.

In recent episodes of 'Main Hoon Saath Tere', viewers saw Sadhu (Vikas Grover), influenced by Aryaman's (Karan Vohra) sister Raina (Mansi Srivastava), proposing to Janvi (Ulka Gupta) with the intent to ruin her life.

Janvi agrees to the marriage so she can list a father's name on Kian’s birth certificate for his admission into the cricket academy. Adding to the ongoing drama, viewers will witness a cameo by Aishwarya, who aims to help Aryaman stop this engagement.

During the shoot, Aishwarya and Ulka developed a great rapport.

Talking about the same, Aishwarya said: "It was delightful to shoot with the cast of 'Main Hoon Saath Tere'. The team was very warm and welcoming. I bonded well with Ulka, as well as Karan, and Kian, as most of my scenes were with them. The friendly vibe of the team made me feel very comfortable. Ulka and I have a lot in common, and we bonded over our love for cinema."

In the upcoming special integration episode, Lakshmi will arrive at the engagement venue just in time with the police, claiming that she is the one married to the general manager (GM) and that he is cheating on her.

It will be interesting for viewers to see if she’ll be successful in stopping Janvi from marrying the GM (Sadhu).

'Main Hoon Saath Tere' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.