AIFF announces 23-member senior women’s team for friendlies against Uzbekistan

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday announced a 23-member India senior women’s team squad for the two international friendly matches against Uzbekistan.

The team is currently camping in Hyderabad, where they are preparing for the two upcoming games in Tashkent, Uzbekistan which will be played on May 31 and June 4.

Starting off with a list of 30 probables, the team trained at Sreenidi Deccan FC’s home ground, Deccan Arena for two weeks, before head coach Langam Chaoba Devi narrowed down to the eventual squad of 23, who will travel to the Uzbek capital on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the Indian team had finished runners-up in the Turkish Women’s Cup, behind Kosovo, in a quadrangular tournament that also featured Estonia and Hong Kong.

“We have played against Uzbekistan before in the Olympic qualifiers. Our results were not up to the mark. During my time as an assistant coach, we have also played against them. They are a good team. As a coach, I believe our girls can perform much better if they continue their efforts with will and determination," said Devi speaking to AIFF.

India senior women’s team squad:

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Sanju, Hemam Shilky Devi, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Aruna Bag, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi.

Midfielders: Karthika Angamuthu, Kaviya, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Neha, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth, Anju Tamang.

Forwards: Kajol D’Souza, Karishma Shirvoikar, Pyari Xaxa, Serto Lynda Kom.

Head Coach: Langam Chaoba Devi.

