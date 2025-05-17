After seeing Single's rushes, I gave Sree Vishnu a fat cheque to do two more films: Producer Allu Aravind

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) Well known producer Allu Aravind has disclosed that he was so impressed with actor Sree Vishnu's performance in Single that soon after watching the rushes of director Caarthick Raju's superhit comedy, he called actor Sree Vishnu and gave him a "fat" cheque to work in two more films being produced by his banner.

Participating in the success meet of the film, producer Allu Aravind said, "After watching the complete rushes of this film, I called Sree Vishnu and gave him a cheque to do two more films in Geetha Arts. I like him as a person and as an actor."

The veteran producer also congratulated director Caarthick Raju as well, saying he was the captain of the ship and that he had made the film well.

"I sincerely thank all the audiences who proved that if the film is good, they will come to the theaters. My journey with Vishnu is still bound to continue. Ketika and Ivana, the heroines of the film, have performed fantastically. Vishal Chandrasekhar has given excellent music for the film and has made it so engaging. It is a great joy to see all young directors come and celebrate this success. Thanks to all of them," he said.

The producer also spoke about Vidya, his daughter, who has produced the film. He expressed happiness that she had achieved success with Single.

Directed by Caarthick Raju, the film features Sree Vishnu, Ivana and Ketika in the lead. It has been presented by Geetha Arts Allu Aravind in association with Kalya Films. The film, which hit theatres on May 9, has been produced by Vidya Koppineedi, Bhanu Prathapa, and Riaz Chaudhary. The light hearted comedy has emerged a superhit and is now running successfully in theatres.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.