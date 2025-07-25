After Rabri claims life threat to son Tejashwi, Deputy CM Vijay Sinha offers more security

Patna, July 25 (IANS) Hours after Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Rabri Devi alleged that her son Tejashwi Yadav is facing a life threat, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that if the RJD leader genuinely requires additional security, the government is ready to provide it.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Tejashwi should come forward and say what level of security he requires.

Rabri Devi alleged that attempts had been made on Tejashwi's life, accusing the BJP and JD(U) of conspiring against him.

Reacting to Rabri's remarks calling ruling party MLAs "naali ka keeda" (drain worms), Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "What can you expect from her?”

On Rabri calling JD(U) state president Samrat Chaudhary a "goon", Deputy CM Sinha retorted that her statements reflect the definition of "gundaraj and jungleraj" from her tenure.

Addressing the internal dissent over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Vijay Kumar Sinha said the JD(U) has sought an explanation from party MP Girdhari Yadav for questioning the revision process, adding that before raising questions about any constitutional institution, one should consider their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, on the fifth and final day of the monsoon session, tensions in the Bihar Assembly ran high after Thursday's uproar and physical scuffles between ruling and opposition MLAs.

In an unusual scene, JD(U) and BJP MLAs arrived at the Assembly wearing helmets, citing safety concerns and alleging that Grand Alliance MLAs could attack them.

"These days, Grand Alliance MLAs have resorted to hooliganism, so we have come to the House wearing helmets for our safety," one of the NDA MLAs said.

The monsoon session has been marred by persistent opposition protests against the voter list revision, with allegations that the government, in collusion with the Election Commission of India, is deleting the names of poor voters, a claim denied by the National Democratic Alliance.

Amid slogan-shouting, black attire protests by the opposition, and helmet-wearing ruling party MLAs, the monsoon session witnessed repeated adjournments and little legislative work.

