AFC Beach Soccer: India exit with 2-4 loss against Kuwait

Pattaya, March 22 (IANS) Kuwait reignited their knockout stage hopes after defeating India 4-2 in their AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2025 Group A tie on Saturday.

Two late Mohamed Hajeyah goals sealed the tie in favour of Kuwait after India had produced a battling performance at Jomtien Beach Arena.

India had an opportunity to grab the lead within the opening minute when Satish Subhash was left unmarked following a corner kick but saw his effort caught by Kuwait custodian Mohammad Alshaer.

After an evenly matched first period, Kuwait found a fortuitous opener in the 10th minute when Mohamed Hajeyah’s free-kick from inside his own half squirmed through the grasp of India goalkeeper Pratik Francisco.

India were not behind for long, levelling within the same minute when Satish reacted quickest to guide home a header after Rohith Yesudas’ initial attempt had been blocked.

Buoyed by the equaliser, India had chances to go ahead early in the second period but on both occasions, Omar Alfailakawi produced smart saves to deny Muhseer Badavathumad.

Against the run of play, Kuwait regained the lead in the 20th minute when Faisal Almanaye found Wayel Alshammari at the back post for a simple downward header past Pratik.

Fine margins were at play in the 27th minute when Omar Alrouqi saw his shot bounce off the post at one end before India equalised seconds later through Rohith who swept home a pass from Satish.

Kuwait, however, were not to be denied the points as they sealed the win through two spectacular Hajeyah overhead kicks in the final two minutes of the match.

The Indian national team are eliminated from the tournament, their first appearance in 18 years, after suffering a 0-3 defeat against hosts Thailand in the opening match of Group A on Thursday. Monday’s concluding group matches will see Kuwait face Thailand while India will play Lebanon.

