Advanced digital platform to be rolled out at Delhi post offices on July 21: Ministry

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The Department of Posts (DoP) on Saturday said it will implement an advanced digital platform at the post offices in Delhi on July 21.

The rollout of the next-generation APT application, marks a major leap forward in its journey towards digital excellence and nation-building.

“As part of this transformative initiative, the upgraded system will be implemented at the Post Offices in Delhi on 21.07.2025,” Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The post offices are Aliganj, Amar Colony, Andrewsganj, C G O Complex, Dargah Sharif, Defence Colony, District Court Complex Saket, East Of Kailash Phase I, East Of Kailash, Gautam Nagar, Golf Links, Gulmohar Park, Hari Nagar Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Jungpura, Kasturba Nagar, Krishna Market, Lodi Road, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, MMTC-STC Colony, Nehru Nagar, ND South Ext-II, Panchsheel Enclave, Pragati Vihar, Pratap Market, Pushp Vihar, Sadiq Nagar, Safdarjung Air Port, Saket, Sant Nagar, Sarvodya Enclave, South Malviya Nagar, Sriniwaspuri and Jeevan Nagar BO.

To enable a seamless and secure transition to this advanced digital platform, a planned downtime has been scheduled on 21.07.2025.

“No public transactions will be carried out at these Post Offices on 21.07.2025. This temporary suspension of services is necessary to facilitate data migration, system validations, and configuration processes, ensuring that the new system goes live smoothly and efficiently,” said the DoP.

The APT application is designed to offer an enhanced user experience, faster service delivery, and a more customer-friendly interface, reflecting our unwavering commitment to delivering smarter, efficient, and future- ready postal operations.

“We request our valued customers to kindly plan their visits in advance and bear with us during this brief interruption. We deeply regret any inconvenience caused and assure you that these steps are being taken in the interest of delivering better, faster, and more digitally empowered services to every citizen,” the Department added.

—IANS

na/

