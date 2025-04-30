Aditi Rao Hydari reminisces Bibbojaan as Heeramandi turns 1: 'She lives in my heart forever'

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) It’s been a year since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s "Heeramandi" transported audiences into a world of grace, and rebellion.

As the series celebrated its first release anniversary, actress Aditi Rao Hydari took to social media to share her love and gratitude for playing the powerful and poetic 'Bibbojaan'.

Sharing a nostalgic reel that captures Bibbojaan’s elegance and strength, Aditi wrote on her IG, "Heeramndi turns one. Cheering for sanjay sir our captain! Moin sir sudeep da, mahesh sir, Chang, kruthi. My byoot collaborators Our champion ad’s, Netflix And the village that made this universe come alive! Thank you for the joy, thank you for the love. It’s the gift that keep on giving. To all of you who made Bibbojaan and all of us a part of your hearts. This is an eternal love story between us!"

In addition to this, Richa Chadha or Lajjo from "Heeramandi" also shared a gratitude note for all those who worked on the show, and those who watched it.

"Thank you to everyone who worked on the show and everyone who watched it! thank you @netflix_in , @monika__shergill @tanyabami for backing @bhansaliproductions vision. Love you sir, you're a dream.

A memorable experience and an unforgettable spectacle of a show!

Love u dear co-stars, and congrats Moin Beg," Richa mentioned on her Instagram.

Richa further posted some memorable glimpses of her iconic role as Lajjo on social media.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement against British rule in India in the 1940s, "Heeramandi" chronicles the lives of tawaifs of the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore.

Aside from Aditi and Richa, the period series saw flawless performances by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha.

"Heeramandi" reached the movie buffs on May 1, 2024, and received a lot of love from them.

