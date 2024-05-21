Adhik Mehta of ‘Anupamaa’ fame to play lead in ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Adhik Mehta, known for playing actress Rupali Ganguly's son-in-law in the household drama ‘Anupamaa’, will be seen essaying the lead role in another show 'Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile'.

He said: “Though I'm currently not shooting for ‘Anupamaa’ very regularly, I have not quit it as if for now as very recently, I was shooting for them and I will be providing my services to Directors Kut production as long as needed."

On joining 'Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile', he said: "I have got this opportunity to play the lead after five years. I am so proud to call it sheer hard work and dedication. I will be playing the role of Raghav who is the hero."

Adhik, who has been a part of shows such as 'Bepanah Pyar' and 'Choti Sarrdaarni', said that his character Raghav in 'Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile' is a fearless and very powerful personality.

“Raghav is in and out a ‘dabang’ personality. He is not scared of anyone, and is just a larger than life character. He is in so much in love with Reva (female protagonist) that he can go to any extent just to be with her. When it comes to family he can kill or die for them.”

