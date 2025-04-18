ADCP ensures thorough investigation after FIR filed against Sunny Deol’s film ‘Jaat’

Jalandhar, April 18 (IANS) The recently released Bollywood film “Jaat,” starring Sunny Deol, has sparked controversy, prompting an FIR to be filed at the Sadar Police Station in Jalandhar.

The FIR reportedly includes the names of Sunny, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, director Gopichand Malineni, and producer Naveen Malineni. The complaint alleges that the film’s portrayal of certain scenes has hurt religious sentiments, prompting a strong response from the authorities. The case has been registered at Jalandhar's Sadar Police Station over hurting religious sentiments with a scene involving Lord Jesus Christ in the film.

In a statement, Sukhwinder Singh, ADCP Headquarters, shared the details of the case. According to him, the complaint was filed by Golgotha Gold, a member of the Christian community from Pholriwal village in Jalandhar. The complainant expressed concerns about certain scenes in the film, which, he stated, had caused offense to the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Following the investigation, an FIR was registered against five individuals involved with the movie.

Sukhwinder Singh assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and the police will determine whether any of the actors or filmmakers were directly involved in portraying controversial scenes that led to the alleged offense. The case has been filed under Section 299 BNS, which deals with offenses related to hurting religious sentiments.

The controversy gained momentum when members of the Christian community staged a protest outside the Police Commissioner’s office, demanding that action be taken against the film. The protesters expressed that a scene in “Jaat,” which reportedly mimicked the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ, was disrespectful and offensive. They submitted a petition to the authorities, calling for immediate action, and gave a two-day ultimatum for resolution.

A scene in the film, which has sparked controversy, depicts Randeep Hooda’s character standing beneath a crucifix inside a church, positioned directly above the holy pulpit, while people are engaged in prayer.

Amid legal scrutiny surrounding the film, just a week after the release of “Jaat,” Sunny Deol has announced a sequel, titled “Jaat 2.” On April 17, the actor shared the poster for the upcoming film on Instagram. Directed once again by Gopichand Malineni, the sequel will see Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad return as producers. While the full cast for “Jaat 2” has yet to be revealed, Sunny Deol is confirmed to reprise his role.

