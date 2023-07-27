Adani New Industries Limited raises trade finance facility of USD 394 mn from Barclays, Deutsche Bank

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) ecosystem on Thursday raised trade finance facility of USD 394mn (Rs 3,231 Cr) from Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG for securing working capital requirements of its integrated solar module manufacturing facility.

ANIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, is building an ecosystem of one of the largest integrated green hydrogen businesses, including solar modules and wind turbine manufacturing.

