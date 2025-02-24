Adani Group to invest Rs 1.10 lakh crore in MP, to create 1.2 lakh jobs

Bhopal, Feb 24 (IANS) India's leading integrated business conglomerate, Adani Group is set to make waves in Madhya Pradesh with a colossal Rs 1.1 lakh crore investment across diverse sectors like pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy.

This monumental move promises to create over 1,20,000 jobs by the end of the decade, the Indian business behemoth announced on the occasion of the two-day Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 here on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit.

At the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, affirmed the group's unwavering commitment to the state. Praising Madhya Pradesh's transformation into an investment hub under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, he emphasized that these investments are much more than financial transactions.

“These are milestones in a shared journey, propelling Madhya Pradesh to the forefront of India’s industrial and economic landscape," Gautam Adani said.

The Adani Group, having already infused Rs 50,000 crore into Madhya Pradesh's power, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and agri-business sectors, has created more than 25,000 jobs.

The new investments are set to further bolster the state's industrial ecosystem, aligning with India's ambitions for self-reliance and innovation.

In an exciting development, India’s ace businessman Adani revealed ongoing discussions with the state government regarding additional investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore. This includes plans for a state-of-the-art greenfield smart city, a significant airport project, and an ambitious coal gasification initiative. These projects are expected to drive substantial employment, enhance connectivity, and position Madhya Pradesh as a key economic powerhouse.

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 has attracted a galaxy of industry leaders, policymakers, and global investors to explore new economic opportunities and drive cross-sector investments.

Gautam Adani recently announced a Rs 10,000 crore donation to social causes, in celebration of his son Jeet’s wedding. This generous donation aims to create affordable and accessible world-class infrastructure in education, healthcare, and skill development for the underprivileged.

