Adani Airports secures $1 billion from global investors for Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Tuesday said it has successfully secured $1 billion financing through a project finance structure for its Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

The transaction involves issuance of $750 million notes maturing July 2029 which would be used for refinancing.

The financing structure also includes provision to raise an additional $250 million, resulting in total financing of $1 billion.

This framework will provide enhanced financial flexibility for the capital expenditure program of MIAL for development, modernisation, and capacity enhancement, said the company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd and India’s largest private airport operator.

This issuance follows AAHL’s $750 million financing from a consortium of global banks recently. This latest transaction is yet another validation of Adani’s access to diversified global capital markets and its ability to attract high-quality investors to India’s next-generation infrastructure platform.

“This successful issuance validates the strength of the Adani Airports’ operating platform, the robust fundamentals of Mumbai International Airport, and our commitment to sustainable infrastructure development,” said Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airports Holdings Ltd.

“With participation from Apollo-managed funds and leading institutional investors, we are proud to deepen our access to global pools of capital. Our ability to secure one of the largest private investment-grade project finance issuances demonstrates our commitment to financial discipline, capital efficiency and long-term value creation,” he added.

This is India’s first investment grade (IG) rated private bond issuance in the airport infrastructure sector.

The transaction was led by Apollo-managed funds, with participation from a syndicate of leading institutional investors and insurance companies which included BlackRock-managed funds, Standard Chartered among others, underlining global confidence in India’s Infrastructure opportunity and Adani Airports’ operating platform.

Backed by MIAL’s stable asset base and cash flows and operational excellence, the notes are expected to be rated BBB-/stable.

AAHL said it remains committed to a long-term vision of transforming the airports infrastructure through continued investments in modernisation, capacity expansion, digitisation, and technology integration.

The transaction will also accelerate MIAL’s sustainability agenda, supporting its goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2029.

AAHL was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group.

—IANS

na/

