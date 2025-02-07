Actress Namita Pramod on her dog surviving Leptospirosis: You battled and came back to life like a Phoenix

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Malayalam actress Namita Pramod, who has made a name for herself in both the Tamil and the Malayalam film industries with her powerful performances, has now penned an emotional birthday message for her dog, which, after being given a very slim chance to live, has now become healthy again.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of pictures of herself with her dog called Poppo.

She then wrote, “ Happy eighth birthday to our lifeline, Poppo baby. We never imagined that a little bundle of fur could change our lives so much. This past year was the toughest one yet, not just for you but for us as a family. Our hearts shattered when the doctors told us your chances of survival were slim due to Leptospirosis, but you proved to be a true fighter.”

Explaining that the dog fought against all odds to survive, she futher wrote, “For an entire month, you battled against all odds and came back to life like a Phoenix. I still cry thinking about the hardships you went through during that time. Our furball is always thankful to Dr Lawrence for bringing him back to life.”

The actress, on a lighter vein, wondered how her dog understood Malayalam. She wrote, “You are the most disciplined and well-trained dog we have ever seen—never did we think a Shih Tzu could be so sensible. I wonder how you understand Malayalam so well!”

Calling her pet the apple of their eye, the actress said, “You are the apple of our eye, a gift from the heavens, and God’s favourite child. We love you more than words can express. Happy eighth birthday, our brave, beautiful boy!”

