Actress Nadiya on Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu completing 40 years: I am forever grateful

Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) Actress Nadiya, one of the most adored actresses by both the Tamil and the Malayalam audience, has penned an emotional post on the occasion of her debut Malayalam film, Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu, completing 40 years.

The film, a classic, was directed by eminent director Fazil, who happens to be the father of actor Fahadh Faasil. It went on to be a superhit when it released in Malayalam, running for over 200 days. The Malayalam version featured Nadiya Moidu, Padmini and Mohanlal.

The same film was remade in Tamil as Poove Poochoodava and was a superhit in Tamil as well. The Tamil version featured Nadiya Moidu and Padmini reprising their characters from the Malayalam version, while S Ve Shekhar played Mohanlal’s role. The film is considered a cult classic in both languages.

Taking to Instagram, Nadiya penned an emotional post titled ‘Celebrating 40 Years of my debut film’. She wrote, “It feels like yesterday when I portrayed the character Girly Mathews! This film holds such a special place in my heart, and seeing it still cherished by audiences across generations is truly humbling.”

Thanking director Fazil for the opportunity, she wrote, “A heartfelt thank you to the brilliant story-teller and director Fazil sir, the technicians and crew—your dedication and passion brought this story to life in the most beautiful way. To Padmini Aunty, @mohanlal and to my amazing co-stars - whose talent and camaraderie made this film so memorable.”

She further added, “Thank you to Jerry Amaldev sir, @kschithra and @kyesudas Sir, for the soul-stirring music that made this film even more magical and everlasting. And of course, to the audience, whose love has kept this film alive for four decades—I am forever grateful! “

“Also, a special thanks to @bhagyalakshmi_official for lending her voice. @farhaanfaasil for capturing this moment with Fazil Sir. Here’s to the magic of cinema and the memories that last a lifetime!,” she signed off.

