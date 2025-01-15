Actress Mumtaz stuns in white ‘salwar kurta’, says will wear ‘saree’ for fans

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Mumtaz looked every-inch-gorgeous in a white salwar kurta as her fans wanted to see her in Indian wear. She has now promised that she will next wear a saree.

Mumtaz took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself, where she is heard saying: “Namaste aap logo ne kaha tha na Indian kapdo main chahiye photo… Main khaskar ke aap logo ke liye paheni hun Indian kapde. I hope you like it. Love you.”

She captioned the post: “#mumtaz. Hi,my fans you wanted me to wear Indian dress. So today I am wearing churidar salwar Kurta For you. next time I will wear sari for you and pls let me know in which dress I look better sari or chudidar kurta. Lot of love.”

The 77-year-old actress made her acting debut at age 11 with “Lajwanti” in 1958 and “Sone Ki Chidiya” in 1958. Mumtaz was typecasted as a "stunt film heroine", with “Faulad” in 1963 and “Daku Mangal Singh” in 1966, which stalled her career.

She was then seen in “Ram Aur Shyam”, “Mere Hamdam Mere Dost” and “Brahmachari”.

Mumtaz had her career breakthrough Do Raaste in 1969. She went on to establish herself as one of the leading actress with films such as - Bandhan, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Sachaa Jhutha, Khilona, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Apna Desh, Loafer, Roti and Nagin.

After this, she went on a sabbatical of 13 years, the 1990 film Aandhiyan, marking her final film appearance before retirement. The film’s story revolves around Shakuntala and Dushyant. Dushyant's father would not approve of their marriage because Shakuntala was from a poor background.

The movie shows Dushyant's struggle to decide whether to stay with his wife or his father.

Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. They have two daughters of whom Natasha is married to Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan in 2006.

