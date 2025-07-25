Actor Sandeep Kishan tells Vijay's son Jason Vijay: The world will see and celebrate your originality very soon

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Sundeep Kishan, who plays the lead in actor Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut film, has now told the young director on his 25th birthday that "the world will see and celebrate his hard work, sincerity and originality very soon."

Taking to his Instagram to pen a birthday wish for director Jason Sanjay, Sundeep Kishan wrote, "Happyy Birthday to My Director Man & God Gifted Little Bro @jason.sanjay_official."

He also went on to add, "Such a blessing to be around your pure hearted enthusiasm and calm everyday … The world shall see/celebrate your hardwork, sincerity & Originality very soon and I shall be the proudest brother … Cheers to your 25th birthday being your best year yet. #JS01xSK31"

For the unaware, the film, which is yet to be titled, is being tentatively referred to as JS01XSK31.

Sundeep Kishan kickstarted the year with this film that is being directed by Jason Sanjay, the son of one of Tamil cinema's top stars Vijay. The film is being produced by the prestigious banner of Lyca.

The film has music by one of the best music directors in the film industry, Thaman S. It also has editing by National Award winning editor Praveen KL.

Telugu actress Faria Abdullah is believed to be playing the female lead in this film, which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

Talking about headlining the upcoming film, Sundeep had, at the beginning of the year, said, "2024 has been a year of gratification for me, and I'm filled with gratitude for it. I'm immensely thankful to the audience for showering me with love.”

He shared that as he stepped into 2025, he was thrilled to start it on an exciting note with LYCA Productions and Jason Sanjay on a new film.

“Sanjay is making his directorial debut, and it will be an enriching experience to have a fresh perspective on the sets, and during the shoot. He's passionate, dedicated, and has a clear vision for the film, and I can't wait for him to take the audience by surprise."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.