Actor-model Shiyas Kareem taken in custody at Chennai, Kerala HC grants interim bail (Lead)

Kochi, Oct 5 (IANS) It was a day of fluctuating fortunes for actor-model Shiyas Kareem against whom a female gym trainer had registered a complaint of rape and cheating.

He was taken into custody at the Chennai airport on Thursday when he landed from the Middle East.

But on Thursday evening, the Kerala High Court granted him interim bail even as a team of Kerala Police officials, after hearing the news of his custody, had started from Kasargod to Chennai.

So now even if the Kerala Police team registers his arrest, he will have to be set free.

A 32-year-old woman, who worked at the gym owned by the actor-model, had last month registered a complaint of sexual assault and cheating against him at the Chandera Police station at Kasargod.

In her complaint, the woman also claimed that he owes her money and cheated her by not honouring his word that she would be made a partner in his business.

Hearing that the Chennai airport officials had taken Kareem into custody, Chandera Police station officials quickly left to Chennai to take the popular reality show personality into their custody as part of the procedures following the complaint. Kareem had earlier dismissed the allegations as "fabricated".

