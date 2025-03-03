Actor Madhampatty Rangaraj’s second film with director Raju Saravanan completed!

Chennai, Mar 3 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the core team of the critically acclaimed film, ‘Mehandi Circus’, featuring actor Madhampatty Rangaraj and Bollywood actress Shwetha Tripathi in the lead have come together again and completed a second film!

Sources say that the new untitled film, has been directed by Saravana Rajendran, the person who directed ‘Mehandi Circus’, and features Madhampatty Rangaraj as hero. However, there has been no confirmation on the heroine of the new film.

Sources say, “Actor Madhampatty Rangaraj and Director Raju Saravanan are back together with yet another compelling story. Their latest project, shooting for which began last December, has now been completed. The film has been shot across the scenic and untouched landscapes of Palakkodu and its surrounding hilly regions near Dharmapuri, adding a raw, rustic charm to its visuals.”

Sources claim that at present, post-production work for the film is on and that it is progressing at a brisk pace.

Mehandi Circus caught the attention of audiences and film buffs simply because it marked the debut of Madhampatty Rangaraj, a well known caterer as a hero in Tamil cinema.

The story of the film, which came in for much praise, was penned by National Award winning director Raju Murugan.

That apart, Bollywood actress Shwetha Tripathi, who is best known for her performance as Golu in the web series ‘Mirzapur’, made her Tamil debut with the film.

It had music by Sean Rolden and cinematography by Selvakumar S K. Editing for the film was taken care of by Philomin Raj.

One other reason why the film was noticed, apart from its story and performances, was the fact that it featured those working in a real circus in pivotal roles in the film.

