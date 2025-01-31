Actor Kishen Das ties the knot with girlfriend Suchithra

Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) Young actor Kishen Das on Friday wed his long-time friend Suchithra at a wedding hall in Chennai, even as his film ‘Tharunam’ hit screens all across the state.

The wedding, sources say, was a private affair with only close friends and family members being present.

Director Aravindh Srinivasan, who graced the occasion, posted a picture of him with the newly wed couple on his X timeline and wrote, “Today’s not just about #Tharunam’s release—it’s a huge #Tharunam moment for #Kishen & #Suchithra as they start their married life! Wishing you both endless happiness, @kishendas. Hoping the movie’s success adds to your joy—my special gift to you both! #HappyMarriedLife."

Interestingly, Tharunam, in which Kishen Das plays the lead, was scheduled to release on January 14. It did release but was withdrawn a few hours as the makers of the film felt they had not got theatres to screen their film. They then decided to release the film on January 31.

It may be recalled that Kishen Das and Suchithra, who had been good friends for a long time, chose to take their relationship to the next step and get engaged last year.

Kishen, soon after his engagement, had put out a post on Instagram in which he had said, “She didn’t say no! Saw Thiruchitrambalam play out in real life as I got engaged to my best friend! Thanks to @magicmotionmedia @amalvargheseviolin @thecandleventure and @whizzevents for making this day special.”

Meanwhile, the makers of Tharunam have got their film released on an increased number of screens.The film, which has Kishen Das playing an officer in the Cobra unit of the CRPF, was shot in 37 days in and around Chennai. Originally, the Tharunam unit had plans to shoot in Kashmir but considering the sinus problem of Smruthi Venkat, who plays the heroine in the film, the unit dropped the idea.

