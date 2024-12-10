Activists, locals continue protest against tungsten mining in Madurai

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) Social activists and residents continued their protest on Tuesday against the proposed tungsten mining project in Madurai district and urged the Central Government to scrap it.

The protests follow a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday opposing tungsten mining in the state.

The demonstrators have called upon the Union Government to withdraw the project, which could affect approximately 5,000 acres of land in Arittapatti and A. Vellalapatti villages.

This includes agricultural fields and historically significant sites.

Mugilan, the coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Committee and a key figure in the campaign against the project revealed that the Central government had surveyed 38,500 acres in Madurai, Dindigul, and Sivaganga districts for potential tungsten mining.

Karnan, the coordinator of Parambumalai Pathugappu Iyakkam and another leader in the agitation highlighted that countries like China and Spain have abandoned tungsten mining projects due to their adverse environmental impacts.

Mugilan warned that if the Union Government decides to move forward with the project, strong and widespread protests will be made.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Union Government is now reconsidering its decision to proceed with the mining initiative.

This development follows a letter from Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai to Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, requesting the cancellation of the mining plans. In response, Kishan Reddy assured Annamalai that the Centre would review its decision.

Annamalai attributed the situation to the Tamil Nadu Government's failure to effectively communicate its objections to the Union Government, leading to the tender being awarded to Hindustan Zinc Limited.

Annamalai emphasised that the Modi government prioritises the welfare of farmers and would not undertake initiatives harmful to their interests.

"Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has consistently implemented schemes that promote the well-being of farmers," Annamalai stated.

He also urged the Centre to ensure that no future mining declarations were made near biodiversity heritage sites in Madurai, safeguarding the environment and local communities.

The proposed mining area houses several historical monuments, including cave temples, Jain temples, Tamil-Brahmi inscriptions, and Panchapandavar beds.

