K’taka Lokayukta raids 10 locations in DA case

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (IANS) The Karnataka Lokayukta was, on Tuesday, conducting raids at more than 10 locations across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, in a disproportionate assets case.

The raids are underway at the houses of officers attached to the BBMP, Bescom, Health, Excise and police departments.

Sources in Lokayukta said the raids were being conducted following the tip-off regarding the amassing of disproportionate assets and huge illegal money transactions by officers.

According to sources, the raids are being conducted at the residences and offices belonging to more than 10 government senior staffers in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Chitradurga districts.

High drama prevailed when the Lokayukta team arrived at the doorstep of a District Health Officer (DHO) in the Manjunathnagar locality of Bengaluru early in the morning. The officer and his family members refused to open the door for hours.

Sources further stated that the Lokayukta team had to wait from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. When the officer finally opened the door, the Lokayukta sleuths began a search and seizure operation.

The Lokayukta team had raided the residence of an Inspector attached to the Excise Department in Koppal. The sleuths had gathered inputs on the Excise Inspector amassing huge property disproportionate to his income.

The sleuths are conducting simultaneous raids at his office, and farmhouse located at Tammaraguddi village. The teams headed by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) M.N. Shashidhar is conducting raids. Sources revealed that during the raids, the officers had found huge cash and gold ornaments.

The raids are also conducted at the residence of an engineer attached to Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) in the Banaswadi locality of Bengaluru.

The sleuths are also raiding the residence of an inspector attached to the Revenue Department in Bengaluru.

The house belonging to the Deputy SP attached to the Karnataka State Police Training School, Channapatna was also raided.

Sources further stated that the raids were underway at the residences of the Second Division Assistant (SDA) in Gadag, Kalaburagi City Corporation Engineer, Deputy Forest Conservator.

The Lokayukta has yet to make an official statement regarding the raids.

More details are awaited.

