Act East: Centre brings ‘Gunvatta Sankalp’ to Nagaland to boost quality-backed growth

Kohima, Feb 27 (IANS) In a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Act East' policy, the Quality Council of India (QCI), in collaboration with the Nagaland government, organised the ‘Gunvatta Sankalp’ initiative in the state, aimed at supporting its efforts in driving quality-led growth across key sectors, like healthcare, education, MSMEs and tourism.

After impactful engagements in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Odisha, the QCI has brought ‘Gunvatta Sankalp’ to Nagaland, a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said on Thursday.

The event served as a dynamic platform, bringing together senior government officials, industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to drive meaningful discussions and forge partnerships aimed at elevating quality standards in healthcare, education and skilling, industry and MSMEs, and tourism.

"The people of Nagaland can serve as a beacon of quality for the nation. The pursuit of excellence and quality is at the heart of our progress, and Nagaland is committed to partnering in this journey. The aspirations of our common people define the quality of Nagaland - they are the true brand ambassadors of our state," state Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, said.

QCI Chairperson Jaxay Shah emphasised the role of ‘Gunvatta Sankalp’ in empowering states through quality-driven reforms.

"Nagaland is a state that values sustainability, entrepreneurship, and excellence - qualities that make it a role model not only for India but for the world. At the Quality Council of India, we firmly believe that Viksit Bharat is not possible without a Viksit Nagaland," he told the gathering.

"I am confident that through the discussions at Gunvatta Sankalp today, we will uncover new pathways to embed quality into Nagaland’s journey towards a developed future. QCI will support, collaborate, and ensure that Nagaland’s unique identity and strengths are amplified through quality-driven initiatives," Shah added.

‘Gunvatta Sankalp Nagaland’ marks a crucial step in supporting and amplifying the state’s efforts to strengthen quality standards across sectors.

According to the ministry, with engaging discussions, insights, and shared commitments, this initiative aimed to support the government, industries, and communities in enhancing quality consciousness.

Aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, it reinforced Nagaland’s journey toward a high-quality, sustainable, and globally competitive future, the ministry added.

