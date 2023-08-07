Accidental shooting leaves minor dead in US, family demands accountability

Washington, Aug 7 (IANS) The family of a 12-year-old boy who was killed during an accidental shooting in the US state of Minnesota, has demanded accountability for the crime, the media reported.

On Sunday night, family and friends gathered at Saint Paul city for a candlelight vigil in honor of Markee Jones, CBS News reported.

According to the city police, the incident took place on the morning of August 5.

The 14-year-old accused who has been identified as the victim's brother, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Markee's family said someone had left a loaded firearm in his grandmother's home, where he and his brother were staying.

During the vigil, family members demanded the person who left the gun to come forward and be held accountable.

