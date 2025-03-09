Aarushi Nishank thanks PM Modi for promoting Uttarakhand's culture, literature, art & tourism

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress, and producer Aarushi Nishank thanked honourable PM Narendra Modi for promoting Uttarakhand's culture, literature, art, and tourism.

She shared a special video thanking PM Modi after his recent Uttarakhand visit. In the video that has gone viral all over social media, Aarushi thanked PM Narendra Modi for his words encouraging the culture, literature, art, tourism, and various other aspects of Uttarakhand. She highlighted that since she herself hailed from the place, it is her responsibility as well to do her best for the state and that's why, even her thoughts and vision are aligned with what PM Narendra Modi thinks of Uttarakhand.

Aarushi further shared how the entire country always struck a chord with PM Narendra Modi's vision and that's why, she is confident that in Uttarakhand's case as well, the entire country will feel the same way.

Additionally, the clip showed her thanking PM Narendra Modi for highlighting the fact that Uttarakhand is the most friendly and suitable place for entertainment industry filmmaking. She revealed that she is completely in sync with PM Modi's beautiful vision towards Uttarakhand. She added that being the 'daughter' of Uttarakhand, it is also her moral responsibility to help the place's economy boost, through entertainment industry means.

Aarushi has received a lot of love and appreciation all over social media for speaking her mind on the subject.

PM Narendra Modi recently visited the Harsil Valley. While addressing a public gathering, he stressed the need to promote year-round tourism in Uttarakhand to boost the economy of the state.

Calling on the film fraternity to consider Uttarakhand as a preferred shooting location, the PM stated "Uttarakhand has been awarded the Most Film-Friendly State. With modern facilities developing rapidly, the state can become a top destination for film shoots, especially during winters."

