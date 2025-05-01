Aanand L. Rai, Hemant Dhome reunite for 'Krantijyoti Vidyalay – Marathi Madhyam'

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai has joined hands with director Hemant Dhome after “Jhimma 2” and “Fussclass Dabhade” for their third collaboration titled “Krantijyoti Vidyalay – Marathi Madhyam.”

Colour Yellow and Chalchitra Mandalee announce their third film together on Thursday. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Kshitee Jog, the film is directed by Hemant Dhome, who also serves as the writer.

Rai’s production banner Colour Yellow Productions, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on Thursday, made the announcement on Instagram.

Sharing a poster of the upcoming film, the caption read: “Marathi bhasha aani sanskruti tikvaychi asel, tar Marathi shala vachvavyach lagtil! Karan, aaplya matit rujavaan aani abhaalala bhidavaan… Krantijyoti Vidyalaya – Marathi Madhyam.”

“Aata Marathi shala punha bharnaar! Lavkarach aaplya jawalchya chitrapatgruhat! (If we want to preserve the Marathi language and culture, we must save Marathi schools! Because we must stay rooted in our soil to reach for the skies! Krantijyoti Vidyalaya – Marathi Medium. Marathi schools are about to flourish once again! Coming soon to a theatre near you!”

As per the statement, the film dives into the complexities of regional-language education in India, with a focus on Marathi-medium schools.

Carrying the tagline “Aata Marathi Shala Bharnaar,” which translates to “Now the Marathi school will have many students,” the story promises a thought-provoking take on the realities, challenges, and emotional undercurrents of the Marathi education system.

While plot details remain under wraps, “Krantijyoti Vidyalay – Marathi Madhyam” is expected to deliver the same blend of heart, insight, and authenticity that audiences have come to expect from this creative trio. This also marks Colour Yellow’s fourth Marathi-language venture.

Colour Yellow Productions was founded in 2011 by Aanand L. Rai. The banner has produced successful films that include the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, the Happy Bhag Jayegi franchise, Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata, Manmarziyaan, Tumbbad, Zero, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Haseen Dillruba, and Atrangi Re.

