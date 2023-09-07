7 missing, 3 injured in rain-triggered landslides in China

Beijing, Sep 7 (IANS) At least seven people were missing and three others injured as heavy rains triggered mountain torrents and landslides in northwest China's Gansu province, authorities said on Thursday.

Two townships in Xiahe county of the Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture were hit by the landslides at around 3 a.m. on Thursday and the accumulated precipitations reached 50.2 mm and 31.8 mm, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

Among the missing, six were construction workers.

The injured were rushed to hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Rescuers have been mobilised to search for the missing.

