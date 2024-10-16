5.9-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey, no casualties reported

Ankara, Oct 16 (IANS) Turkey's disaster agency reported on Wednesday that a 5.9-magnitude earthquake occurred at 10:46 am local time (0746 GMT), and that the epicentre was in the Kale district of southern Malatya province.

The tremor occurred at a depth of approximately 10.07 km. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.

The quake was also felt in Diyarbakir, Elazig, Kahramanmaras, Tokat, Erzincan, Tunceli and Adiyaman provinces in the region, Xinhua news agency quoted the state-run TRT as saying.

Schools were reportedly closed for one day as a precautionary measure.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X that teams had started field scans in the region after the earthquake.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.