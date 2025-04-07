Australian-Malaysian taskforce intercepts methamphetamine shipment hidden in wax

Sydney, April 7 (IANS) A joint operation involving Australian and Malaysian authorities has intercepted a shipment of methamphetamine embedded in paraffin wax, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said on Monday.

The shipment of methamphetamine hidden in 32 tonnes of wax was seized after being tracked for three months following its departure from Iran, according to the police.

The consignment of 166 drums of paraffin wax was identified and tracked by a joint task force between the AFP and Royal Malaysian Police. Once the shipment reached Australian shores, it was intercepted and seized by authorities.

A Melbourne man was later arrested and charged for his alleged role in attempting to import the drug haul, the AFP said in a statement.

The AFP said that the 32 tonnes of wax are still undergoing forensic testing to determine their methamphetamine content. Paraffin wax is a soft wax derived from petroleum, coal, or oil shale that has a wide range of uses, including electrical insulation and candle making, reports Xinhua news agency.

Anyone convicted of importing a commercial quantity of border-controlled drugs into Australia -- defined as 750 grams or more for methamphetamine -- faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

"Illicit drugs represent a growing health crisis across the globe, with devastating impacts on communities, law enforcement, health services, and economies," Kate Ferry, AFP Commander of International Engagement, said.

"Australia is a lucrative market for criminal networks and illicit drug users, who will pay high prices for drugs. It is a billion-dollar industry that costs even more in harm, grief, and health, social and economic damages," she said.

According to the AFP, Australian authorities seized 10.9 tonnes of methamphetamine at the border in the 2023-24 fiscal year. Of that total, 11 per cent was transshipped through Malaysia.

