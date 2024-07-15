In 5 years, 1.5 lakh youth to get jobs: Assam CM

Guwahati, July 15 (IANS) In an attempt to reach the target of providing jobs to 1.5 lakh youths in the five-year term of state government, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday issued appointment letters to 41 aspirants for different positions in the Education Department.

“Our promise of providing 1.5 lakh jobs to the youths, is achieving new benchmarks with each passing day. Over 13,000 posts will be filled by April 2025,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the appointment of youth to maintain transparency and meritocracy in government jobs has augured an atmosphere of trust and belief in the state.

Sarma also said that the state government has set a precedent of appointing 97,495 youths transparently.

He said that on August 15, another one thousand youth will be absorbed in government jobs and added that after fulfilment of the target of one lakh government jobs, the government would work to take the target to 1.5 lahks in its five-year term in office.

The Chief Minister asked the new appointees to dedicate themselves to the service of the people and contribute to the growth of the state.

Noting that start-up ventures have the potential to create employment avenues besides stimulating the growth of the state, he asked the newly inducted assistant professors of engineering colleges to help the students to imbibe the skill and passion for start-up ventures.

