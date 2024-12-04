44 transgenders recruited as traffic assistants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (IANS) Hyderabad Police have recruited 44 transgenders as traffic assistants after organising various physical events to select them on Wednesday.

A total of 58 transgenders participated in physical events like running, long jump and shot put at Goshamahal Police Ground.

According to police, 29 out of 44 transgenders selected are female transgenders while the remaining 15 are male.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand was present at the recruitment event. He told the selected transgenders that they should be a role model for their community and should bring a good name to the Hyderabad Police and Telangana State Police Department.

This was the first recruitment conducted by the authorities following an order by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to appoint transgenders as traffic assistants in the Hyderabad Traffic Police Department.

Following the Chief Minister’s orders Anitha Ramachandran, Commissioner, of the Women and Child Welfare Department, Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary of Home Department and C. V. Anand, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad held key meetings with transgenders regarding the recruitment and issued orders.

In accordance with the government's instructions, events were organised as per the list of candidates given by the Social Welfare Department at Goshamahal Police Ground.

This physical event was organized by a recruitment committee formed by DCP South West, Home Guard Commandant, and Additional DCP CAR, in the presence of officials of the Welfare Department.

The following events were organised for transgenders.

As per the eligibility prescribed for selection, the candidates must be above 18 years and below 40 years of age. The candidates should be Indian citizens, should have at least an SSC pass, should have a personal identity card issued by the concerned District Magistrate and should be local candidates within the limits of Hyderabad Commissionerate.

The Chief Minister had last month announced that transgenders will be recruited as volunteers for traffic management and ‘drunk and drive’ checks in Hyderabad.

They will be deployed to manage traffic in bustling areas of Greater Hyderabad in the first phase.

He suggested that their services be utilised like Home Guards. They will be deployed at traffic intersections and prevent signal jumping and other violations of traffic rules.

The Chief Minister also suggested that the services of transgenders be utilised for drunk and drive checking.

He asked officials to finalise a special dress code for transgenders and also fix the salary at par with the salary of Home Guards.

The Chief Minister suggested that they be provided the required training for traffic management for a week to 10 days.

Officials say the appointment of transgenders as traffic volunteers will not only provide a source of income but will also give them respect in the society.

