25-year-old bank employee ends life in Gujarat's Amreli over Rs 28 lakh debt

Amreli, July 18 (IANS) A 25-year-old woman from Bhad village of Gujarat's Amreli district allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison-laced food at her workplace.

The woman, identified as Bhumika Hareshbhai Sorathia, was employed at a private bank in Amreli-Khambha.

According to police sources, Bhumika consumed the poison-laced food while on duty on Thursday.

She was initially rushed to Khambha Government Hospital and later shifted to Rajula Hospital, where she succumbed during treatment.

A handwritten suicide note addressed to her parents was recovered at the scene, in which Bhumika cited financial distress and mounting debt as the reason for her extreme step. The note mentions a personal debt of Rs 28 lakh, reportedly linked to Shine.com.

In the note, Bhumika expressed that she had no grievance against her family and took full responsibility for the situation. She wrote: "I was just planning a good life for you, but everything went wrong. I am in debt. This debt is from Shine.com. If possible, try and get the money back. After my death, you will get Rs 5 lakh from IIFL. Process it and take it. Please forgive me… Mom, my last wish is that when my dead body comes home, hug me once." The letter ends with a traditional 'Jai Shri Krishna' and a heartfelt apology.

Khambha Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the financial details mentioned in the note.

The authenticity of the debt claim and any possible fraud involving third-party firms are also being looked into.

Further proceedings are underway.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2022, Gujarat reported 11,292 cases of suicide, accounting for approximately 5.7 per cent of India's total suicides that year.

Mental health experts have pointed to rising debt, job insecurity, and lack of accessible counselling services as contributing factors.

