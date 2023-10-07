In 2 months, Mumbai Police book bizman Rahul Yadav in another scam

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) In a second instance in barely two months, the Mumbai Police have booked businessman Rahul Bhoopsingh Yadav, founder of 4B Networks Pvt Ltd., in a fresh case pertaining to alleged misappropriation of Rs 288-crore of investors’ funds, according to officials.

Following a complaint by Info Edge, the proprietors of Naukri.com, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is now probing the case pertaining to allegedly transferring a part of the investors’ monies to another company where his wife Karishma Yadav is the co-owner and a CEO.

Info Edge had invested a total of Rs 276-crore in Yadav’s company 4B Networks Pvt Ltd., and given him a Rs 12-crore loan, totalling to Rs 288-crore, and has claimed that the money was allegedly siphoned off through illegal means.

The complaint has accused Yadav of misappropriating the funds in different forms like shady transactions, loans to some former staffers, heavy deposit for an office allegedly routed via his wife’s company, and vendors purportedly transferring payments from 4B Networks to other companies of the family.

Earlier in August, the EOW had booked Yadav and his associate Sanjay Saini following a complaint lodged by Co-Founder of Interspace Communications Pvt Ltd, Vikas Omprakash Nowal, for allegedly cheating him of a total of Rs 10-crore.

Later, the EOW had raided the offices and homes of Yadav-Saini duo, a Look Out Circular was issued against Yadav, while a Mumbai Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in end-Aug.

